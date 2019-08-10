Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
2119 Stillwater Ave. E
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH
2119 Stillwater Ave. E,
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy BRAUNIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. BRAUNIG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. BRAUNIG Obituary
Age 96 of St. Paul Passed away August 8, 2019 Preceded in death by brother Bob Johnson & husband Frank Braunig. Survived by children Stephen Braunig, Nadine Schmidt, Michael (Pam) Braunig, Marcia Rehr; grandchildren Aaron (Renee) Schmidt, Jennifer (Chad) Thompson, Matthew Schmidt, Michelle Rehr, Nicholas Braunig; great grandchildren Ben, Jake & Nate Thompson, Mason & Josie Schmidt; & brother-in-law William Braunig. US Navy Veteran. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (8/13) 10:30 AM at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E, St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Union Cemetery. The family wants to thank Interim for the wonderful care she received. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now