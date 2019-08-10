|
Age 96 of St. Paul Passed away August 8, 2019 Preceded in death by brother Bob Johnson & husband Frank Braunig. Survived by children Stephen Braunig, Nadine Schmidt, Michael (Pam) Braunig, Marcia Rehr; grandchildren Aaron (Renee) Schmidt, Jennifer (Chad) Thompson, Matthew Schmidt, Michelle Rehr, Nicholas Braunig; great grandchildren Ben, Jake & Nate Thompson, Mason & Josie Schmidt; & brother-in-law William Braunig. US Navy Veteran. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (8/13) 10:30 AM at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2119 Stillwater Ave. E, St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Interment Union Cemetery. The family wants to thank Interim for the wonderful care she received. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019