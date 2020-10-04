Age 69 of St. Paul Passed away September 24, 2020 of Covid-19 complications. Dottie lived many years at Cambridge State Hospital; since then, many group homes in St. Paul. Her last home was at NE Residence where she received wonderful care for over 20 years. Dottie was a very loving soul, always a beautiful smile. It was a blessing to call her our sister. Dottie is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Katherine (Stonisch) Edmondson; and 10 siblings. She is survived by sister, Sharon Meduna; brother, Clarence Jr. "Sonny". At this time, due to Covid-19, there will be no service. Special thanks to St. John's Hospital, NE Residence gals, Sandra, Paula and Angie. Lastly, Margarita Godina and Nancy Campbell.









