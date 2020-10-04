1/1
Dorothy M. "Dottie" EDMONDSON
Age 69 of St. Paul Passed away September 24, 2020 of Covid-19 complications. Dottie lived many years at Cambridge State Hospital; since then, many group homes in St. Paul. Her last home was at NE Residence where she received wonderful care for over 20 years. Dottie was a very loving soul, always a beautiful smile. It was a blessing to call her our sister. Dottie is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Katherine (Stonisch) Edmondson; and 10 siblings. She is survived by sister, Sharon Meduna; brother, Clarence Jr. "Sonny". At this time, due to Covid-19, there will be no service. Special thanks to St. John's Hospital, NE Residence gals, Sandra, Paula and Angie. Lastly, Margarita Godina and Nancy Campbell.




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
