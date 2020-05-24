Age 98, of Hastings Passed away peacefully May 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Arnold Loesch; son, Kenneth Loesch; granddaughter, Nancy; sisters, Marion Peine, Bernice Sherry, Emaline Hamilton, and brother, Raymond Miller. Survived by daughters, Judy (Louie) Langenfeld, Mary (Larry) Yoswa, Joyce (Dan) Ostendorf, and Joann (Ron) Otto; son, Nicholas (Shirley) Loesch; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren; siblings, Jean McGree, Ruth Bremer, and Audrey Connolly; sister in law, Joan Miller; many other relatives and friends. A private family service will be held at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. (651) 437-9419 hastingsmnfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.