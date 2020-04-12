|
Age 84, of Cottage Grove Dorothy "Dottie" Mae Binder made her journey home on April 9th after a long and hard-fought battle with multiple myeloma. Dottie was born in St. Paul on June 28, 1935 to Edith and Rudolph Hessler. She was the youngest of four siblings. Dottie spent her youth growing up on the west side of St. Paul attending St. Stanislaus School and Monroe High School. At the tender age of 16, she met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Binder. They eloped to Iowa in December of 1951 and have been inseparable ever since. Through the adventures of Dick's Navy Travels to Kansas, Oklahoma and New Jersey, they added a son and daughter to the mix; Rick and Roxie. They made Cottage Grove their home in 1958 and are truly a cornerstone in the community to this day. In 1960 Pam was born and shortly thereafter Tony. Raising her 4 children and creating a home was Dottie's life work. She also made time to contribute to the success of the family business along the way - Binder Heating and Air - by working part time until the age of 81. Dottie's family continued to grow through the years, with the addition of 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grand children. Family always came first to her no matter what. To say she loved really well would be an understatement; she took it a step further and instilled that in each and every one of her loved ones. Dottie, and her loving presence, will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Dottie is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Dick Binder, her loving children, Rick (Sharon) Binder, Roxie (Bob) Kidder, Pam (Terry) Higgins and Tony Binder. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Rudolph Hessler; her siblings, Richard and Raymond Hessler and Shirley Cogswell. A private funeral and interment will be done at this time due to the COVID challenges. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020