(Gardner) Dorothy Mae Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend – aged 96. Dorothy passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on August 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, John (Jack), brothers James Gardner, Robert Gardner and their spouses, and sisters-in-law Jeanne Skanse, Mary Johnson, Dorothy Shindelus and their spouses. Dorothy is survived by her children William (Mary Rivett), Thomas (Meri Golden), Jane, and Jon (Lynda), and also by grandchildren Alex (Elizabeth), Devin (Lily), Megan, and six very special great grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Dorothy graduated from Central High School in 1940 and married Jack in 1942. WWII separated the couple early in their marriage while Jack served in the South Pacific for the USMC. While raising their family of four, Dorothy was an avid volunteer for children in need, seniors and other civic projects in Roseville. She was a generous and kind neighbor and friend with an amazing sense of humor and deep faith. Dorothy and Jack fished and travelled all over the world together, were early members of Midland Hills Country Club (2 Holes in One!) and often could be found boating on the St. Croix during the summer. They were Charter members of North Como Presbyterian Church. For many years they wintered in San Diego where they also had many wonderful friends. Dorothy loved the community of caring neighbors and staff at Johanna Shores. Her family would also like to thank the caregivers at NC Little Hospice in Edina, for their amazing kindness and compassion in Dorothy's final days. We are forever grateful to everyone that has loved and supported her through her entire life. We will miss her warmth and spirited presence but know that she is safe with her God and side by side with her first love, Jack. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, from 4 – 8 pm; services will be Saturday, August 17 at 11am with visitation one hour prior. All services at New Life Presbyterian Church, 965 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville MN. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Pres Homes Foundation, Toys for Tots, or donor choice. www.Washburn-Mcreavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019