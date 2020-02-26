|
|
Was born to Adeline and Carl Pence on July 4, 1928 in St. Paul, MN. She moved to The Sanctuary in West St. Paul. While at The Sanctuary she was surrounded by some amazing staff, especially Cindy! She spoke so highly of them and felt that they treated her like family. With the help of Fairview hospice, she was well taken care of until her peaceful passing on February 24, 2020. Her family spent much time with Dorothy until her passing. She was able to spend a wonderful weekend with all her children at the cabin this past November. She always said her greatest joy in life was her family. She is now in the loving arms of her husband (Bobbie Alexander). She is also preceded in death by brothers (Charles and Robert Pence) and parents (Adeline and Carl Pence). Survived by her adoring children: Mary (Larry) Libhardt, Greg (Roxanne) Napier, Judy (Rob) Ciaciura, Sandi (Tim Okan) Napier, Bruce (Barb) Napier, Steve Napier, David (Suz) Napier, Sharon (Tom) Pothen, and Janet (Bob) Kuziej. Bobbie and Dorothy's love story continues through their twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, two great-great grand children and counting! Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Friday, February 28th at The Church of St. Patrick, 3535 East 72nd St. East, Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 4-8 pm Thursday, February 27th at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave. E. IGH. Visitation also Friday morning at the church one hour prior to the Mass. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020