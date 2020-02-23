|
Age 58 of St. Paul Passed away February 18, 2020 Survived by her husband of 40 years, Jamie; sons, Jimmy (Willow), David and Jason; granddaughter, Synthea; father, Patrick Duffy; 7 siblings. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary Duffy and 2 siblings. Co-owner of St. Paul Bagelry. Amazing wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend. Memorial service 2:00PM Friday, February 28 (gathering begins at 1:00PM) at EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN CENTER, 7777 University Ave NE, Spring Lake Park. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020