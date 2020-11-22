1/
Dorothy Marie (Schmidt) WOLFGRAM
Age 88 Entered the glorious presence of Jesus on November 16, 2020, surrounded by members of her loving family. She was born on September 23, 1932 in Young America, MN to William and Louise Schmidt. After high school, she moved to Minneapolis, and met Lawrence Wolfgram, who became the love of her life. They were married on May 3, 1953 and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary this year. They settled in Maplewood, MN where they built a house, living there for 63 years and raising their five children. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Bernice Otte, Lorna Grant, Hugo Schmidt, Martha Possehl, Erna Schulz, Roland Schmidt, and their spouses. She is survived by her beloved husband, Lawrence; children Barbara (Dennis) Scott, Beverly (Keith) Esala, Robert (Leslie) Wolfgram, Timothy (Sharon) Wolfgram and Daniel (Hollie) Wolfgram; eleven loving grand children; eleven great-grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews. A private funeral service for family will be held at Woodbury Lutheran Church in Woodbury, MN on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 4:00 PM. Wulff 651-738-9615 wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
