|
|
(Hoffman) Dorothy Ann Age 90, of St. Paul Passed away May 13, 2019 Long-time member of Maternity of Mary Church. Dorothy was a talented artist, capturing the world at its most beautiful in her many paintings. She worked to instill that love of the world and its people through the adoption of her two rough-and-tumble sons. She poured her time and care into them, and eventually into her daughter. She was a steadfast supporter, ensuring her children never went to a game or practice alone. Ultimately, she always found the good in everyone. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hugo; brother, Robert Hoffman. Survived by children, Mike (Kim Ensey); Mark (Jeanne), and Kathi; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and other friends and family. Funeral service Thursday, May 16 at 11:00 AM at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on May 14, 2019