Age 95, of North Oaks Peacefully passed December 30, 2019 Born May 2, 1924 in St. Louis, Missouri. Preceded in death by her loving husband Fred, parents, Harry and Stella Goodman and son, Scott. Survived by her sons David (Jane), Gary (Jan), daughter Debra, grand daughter Kaitlen, great grand daughters Olivia, Rebecca, and Amelia, step grandchildren Meghan (Matt) and Adam (Ellen) and step great granddaughters Allison, Lauren, Rylan. Growing up in St. Louis she was a St. Louis Cardinals' baseball fan and a member of the knothole gang. She was attending Washington University in St. Louis when she met and married Fred in 1944. For the next 24 years she lived in New York and Connecticut until moving to North Oaks, MN. She loved baseball and became a Minnesota Twins fan. She enjoyed music, reading, playing tennis, hiking and running. At age 59 she ran the Twin Cities Marathon. She and Fred led a very active life of traveling and hiking around the world to such places as the Galapagos Islands, Peru, New Zealand, Australia, Europe, and the United States National Parks. She loved the outdoors and especially loved the summer vacations in Ely and the winters in Florida. Always active as a volunteer and supporter of causes and projects she believed in and in her travels, she made friends wherever she went and made it easy to be her friend. A celebration of her life as a wife, mother, volunteer and friend will be held at the PRESBYTERIAN HOMES WAVERLY GARDENS CHAPEL, 5919 CENTERVILLE ROAD, NORTH OAKS, MN ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2020 FROM 1-4 P.M. Memorials preferred to either Planned Parenthood MN or HealthPartners Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020