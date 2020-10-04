1/
Dorothy May (Selenski) SWITS
Age 95 Passed away September 27, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Willmer. Survived by children, Gary (Cindy), Glenn (Kathy), Suzanne and Gregory; grandchildren, Angela, Michelle (Jeff) Larson, Alexis and Joshua; great grandchildren, Carter and Madeline Larson; sister, Jean Spannaus; niece, Donna Spannaus-Martin. Memorial service Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00PM with visitation one hour prior (masks are required). The service will be livestreamed at bradshawfuneral.com on Dorothy's obituary page. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. 651-489-1349





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
