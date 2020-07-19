June 22, 1919 - July 12, 2020 Dorothy was born in Duluth to loving parents Oscar and Ida Anderson. She grew up happily in Duluth and finished high school in Minneapolis. She went through nurses training at Ancker Hospital in St. Paul. She then moved to California and met her first husband James Bundy (d. 1944). She moved to Chicago where she met and married Harold Mayfield (d. 1991). They retired to Minnesota. Dorothy was also predeceased by her sister Margaret Anderson. She is survived by daughter Margie, son Jack (Robin), and grandchildren Megan (Mike) and Andrew. Dorothy was widely loved for her happy and spirited disposition. A memorial service to be scheduled later due to coronavirus pandemic. Memorials preferred to the Salvation Army or Habitat for Humanity. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
