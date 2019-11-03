Home

Dorothy Muriel (Swanberg) NYBERG

Dorothy Muriel (Swanberg) NYBERG Obituary
Age 95 of Shoreview Born on December 31, 1923. Peacefully passed on October 30, 2019. Survived by husband of 73 years, John Robert Nyberg; sons Tim (Julie), Dan (Marina); and daughter Kristan (Chris) Bennett; six grandchildren; six great-grand children; and sister Joy Sheppard. Preceded in passing by her parents Aaron and Allie (nee Erikson) Swanberg; and sister Audre Stevens. Memorial Service 11 AM Nov. 12, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1465 Victoria St. N., St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
