|
|
Age 95 of Shoreview Born on December 31, 1923. Peacefully passed on October 30, 2019. Survived by husband of 73 years, John Robert Nyberg; sons Tim (Julie), Dan (Marina); and daughter Kristan (Chris) Bennett; six grandchildren; six great-grand children; and sister Joy Sheppard. Preceded in passing by her parents Aaron and Allie (nee Erikson) Swanberg; and sister Audre Stevens. Memorial Service 11 AM Nov. 12, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1465 Victoria St. N., St. Paul.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019