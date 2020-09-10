1/1
Dorothy P. (Lenarz) CAVALIER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86, of Newport MN, formerly of SSP The heart of our family was suddenly taken from us on August 30, 2020. Dorothy loved her family deeply and was a friend to all who met her. She will always be in our hearts because in there she is still alive. PRECEDED by parents Leo Lenarz and Helen (Kroll); sons Dennis, Michael, Ronald; grandson Dennis Schlemmer; step-granddaughter Michelle Lehner; twin brothers Marvin, Ervin Lenarz; sisters Marcine Meissner and Elaine Fischbach. SURVIVED by daughter Lois (Larry Puzic); twin brothers Norbert Lenarz (Kathy), Norman Lenarz (Mary); DIL Tina Lehmann (Bill). 4 grandchildren James Puzic (Amanda), Ronald, Mellissa, Ashlee Cavalier; 1 step-grand daughter Abby Schlemmer; 4 great-grandchildren Sam Puzic, D.J., Jordan, Cora Schlemmer; 5 step-great-grandchildren Neil, Nolan Lehner, Patrick, Adian, Ethan Woods. Visitation on Monday, September 14, from 10-11AM at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Followed by Memorial Service at 11AM and Interment to Oak Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing are required and seating will be limited. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved