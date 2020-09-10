Age 86, of Newport MN, formerly of SSP The heart of our family was suddenly taken from us on August 30, 2020. Dorothy loved her family deeply and was a friend to all who met her. She will always be in our hearts because in there she is still alive. PRECEDED by parents Leo Lenarz and Helen (Kroll); sons Dennis, Michael, Ronald; grandson Dennis Schlemmer; step-granddaughter Michelle Lehner; twin brothers Marvin, Ervin Lenarz; sisters Marcine Meissner and Elaine Fischbach. SURVIVED by daughter Lois (Larry Puzic); twin brothers Norbert Lenarz (Kathy), Norman Lenarz (Mary); DIL Tina Lehmann (Bill). 4 grandchildren James Puzic (Amanda), Ronald, Mellissa, Ashlee Cavalier; 1 step-grand daughter Abby Schlemmer; 4 great-grandchildren Sam Puzic, D.J., Jordan, Cora Schlemmer; 5 step-great-grandchildren Neil, Nolan Lehner, Patrick, Adian, Ethan Woods. Visitation on Monday, September 14, from 10-11AM at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Followed by Memorial Service at 11AM and Interment to Oak Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing are required and seating will be limited. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com