Age 74, of Cottage Grove Passed away on July 19, 2020 She graduated in 1964 from Mechanic Arts High School and retired from Northwest Airlines in 1991. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; sisters, Lois Morris and Marlene Hurd; brother, Robert Mertz. Dorothy is survived by her children, Daniel (Debbie) Tilson, Kevin (Kimberly) Morris and Liese Tilson; grandchildren, Brian (Stefanie) Tilson, Alex Tilson, Kaitlyn Morris, Nick Tilson, Kane Morris and Darion Larson. Celebration of Life from 12-3 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St, S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.