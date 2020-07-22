1/1
Dorothy R. (Mertz) CRAMPTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 74, of Cottage Grove Passed away on July 19, 2020 She graduated in 1964 from Mechanic Arts High School and retired from Northwest Airlines in 1991. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; sisters, Lois Morris and Marlene Hurd; brother, Robert Mertz. Dorothy is survived by her children, Daniel (Debbie) Tilson, Kevin (Kimberly) Morris and Liese Tilson; grandchildren, Brian (Stefanie) Tilson, Alex Tilson, Kaitlyn Morris, Nick Tilson, Kane Morris and Darion Larson. Celebration of Life from 12-3 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St, S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved