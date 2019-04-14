|
Loved by Many Age 97 of Shoreview Passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. Preceded in death by husbands, George H. Jaeger and Albert J. Blees. Jr.; parents, Peter and Anna Hanggi; brother, Peter Thomas Hanggi;, step-son, Thomas S. Jaeger and his wife, Sarah.; sister-in-law, Eloise Jaeger. Survived by step-daughter, Peggy (John) Allen; grandchildren, George (Stephanie) Allen, Susan (Sean) Wrobel, Michael Jaeger, Stephanie Jaeger (Jed Deering); great-grandsons, Andrew, Michael, Jonathan, and Ethan. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 16 at THE CHURCH OF ST. ODILIA, 3495 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation 10-11 AM Tuesday 4/16 at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Odilia Catholic Church or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019