Dorothy R. (Drassal) McCORMICK

Dorothy R. (Drassal) McCORMICK Obituary
"Dotty" Age 93 Passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Don and she is the last of her 8 siblings. She is survived by her children Don (Julie), Sherry (Jerry) Pitzen and Bill (Denise); grandchildren Joe (Ashley), Jennifer (Mike) Scherer, Charity (Paul) Florin, Holly (Benn) Horrisberger and Jill (Kyle) Olson; 14 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Sister-in-law Gerri Drassal. We love you and will miss you but we know you are enjoying amazing grace. Visitation 5:00–7:00 PM Wednesday at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Highway 96 W., Shoreview. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, Sept. 9th at St. Pascal Baylon Catholic Church, 1757 Conway Street, St. Paul (visitation one hour prior to Mass). Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019
