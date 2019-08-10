Home

Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Dorothy Rose (Ruemmele) SMITH

Dorothy Rose (Ruemmele) SMITH Obituary
Dorothy was born on January 5, 1925 in Troy Township, rural Hudson, Wisconsin to Jacob W. and Amelia M. (Feyereisen) Ruemmele. She attended Oak Ridge rural school and graduated from Hudson High School. Dorothy was united in marriage to Enos F. Smith on June 24, 1947 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Hudson. Preceded in death by her parents; husband Enos; sister Marjorie Gavin and her husband Charles; brother James Ruemmele; sister Rita Jenkins and her husband Doug. Left to mourn her are her daughter, Patricia (Roger) Waterman; son Jerry Smith; grand children Lauren (Nik) Chase; Timothy (Holly) Waterman; Elizabeth (Brian) Stark; Andrew (Anna) Smith; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Collette Ruemmele; brother-in-law John (Norma) Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Bayport with burial at St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be at Simonet Funeral Home, Stillwater, Sunday, August 11 from 3-6 p.m. as well as 1 hour prior to Mass at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 10, 2019
