Age 92 Passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, after a life well-lived. Survived by nieces, Cheryl Webster, Chris (Randy) Sharp, Julie (Peter) Bedker, 6 great nieces/nephews and 6 great-great nieces/nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Elsinore Swanson, sister Jeanette Carlson, brother-in-law Vernon Carlson, nephew-in-law Lee Webster. Dorothy was born November 21, 1927 in St. Paul and lived most of her life there in a sweet little house on Macalester Street. She loved to host picnics in the backyard and dinner parties in her lovely dining room. Dorothy had a long and successful career as a commercial artist. She worked for many retailers and agencies and had her own studio for 25 years. She also loved to paint in her spare time and for many years had a booth at the Highland Art Fair, where she displayed and sold her artwork. She loved fishing, traveling, baking, and collecting pretty dishes, glassware and linens. About 12 years ago, she moved to Becketwood Cooperative where she continued to have parties and socialize. She truly cherished all the friends she made there. Dorothy could talk to anyone, she made friends easily and kept them all her life. She had a great gift for helping others and was the consummate care giver – taking care of her parents, her aunt, her sister. She treated her nieces like her own children and was always there for them growing up. Her amazing spirit and strength kept her going until the very end. She remained our sweet and kind Aunt Dorothy – our second Mom – the glue that kept us all connected. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Huber Funeral & Cremation Services Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595 www.huberfunerals.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020