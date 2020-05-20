Dorothy T. (Schneider) SHERBURNE
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born June 9, 1924. Passed away peacefully April 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Paul O. and Irene C. Schneider, brother, Jack Schneider and granddaughter, Christy (Haupt) Lavoie. Survived by sister, Patricia Abbott; children, Vicki (Norm) Haupt, Nikki (John) Ericson, Gaylyn (Jim) McCusker and Todd Vinton. Dorothy had five grand-children, seven great-grandchildren. A family graveside service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Lake Elmo. 651-439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved