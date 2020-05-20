Born June 9, 1924. Passed away peacefully April 8, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Paul O. and Irene C. Schneider, brother, Jack Schneider and granddaughter, Christy (Haupt) Lavoie. Survived by sister, Patricia Abbott; children, Vicki (Norm) Haupt, Nikki (John) Ericson, Gaylyn (Jim) McCusker and Todd Vinton. Dorothy had five grand-children, seven great-grandchildren. A family graveside service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Lake Elmo. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 20, 2020.