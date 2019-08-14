Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Cities Cremation
1598 Carroll Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104-5331
(651) 645-1233
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Divinity Lutheran Church
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Divinity Lutheran Church
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Divinity Lutheran Church
1655 E. Cottage Ave
St. Paul., MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy W. EDWARDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy W. EDWARDS Obituary
Age 99, of Maplewood Entered eternal life August 8, 2019 Preceded in death by husband George Sr.; sons George Jr. & William; and granddaughter Christine. Survived by sons Jerry (Ellen) & Robert (Lynnee); daughters-in-law Carole & Jeanette; 7 grandchildren; 16 gr-grandchildren; and 6 gr- gr-grandchildren. Service 11 AM Friday, August 16th at Divinity Lutheran Church 1655 E. Cottage Ave, St. Paul. Visitation at the Church Thursday 4-8 PM and one hour prior to the services on Friday. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Cities Cremation
Download Now