Age 99, of Maplewood Entered eternal life August 8, 2019 Preceded in death by husband George Sr.; sons George Jr. & William; and granddaughter Christine. Survived by sons Jerry (Ellen) & Robert (Lynnee); daughters-in-law Carole & Jeanette; 7 grandchildren; 16 gr-grandchildren; and 6 gr- gr-grandchildren. Service 11 AM Friday, August 16th at Divinity Lutheran Church 1655 E. Cottage Ave, St. Paul. Visitation at the Church Thursday 4-8 PM and one hour prior to the services on Friday. 651-645-1233
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019