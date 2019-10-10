|
|
Born February 21, 1921. Passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 8, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Dorothy was preceded in death by parents, Theodor & Ida Redmann; husband, Lawrence; and son, Dick. Survived by granddaughters, Sherry (Michael) Gross, Teresa (David) Skinner; grandson Rich Okeson; great grand-children, Ryan Gross & Elizabeth (Drew) Perkins, Amanda & Matthew Skinner. Private interment will be at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 10, 2019