|
|
Our phenomenal mother, age 96, achieved her heavenly reward for a life well-lived on March 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nancy; brothers, Robert, Albert and John and her husband of 55 years, Arthur D. Whaley Sr. She will be missed by her proud children: A. Dennis Whaley Jr. (Susanne); Patrick (Nan); Michael (Karen); and Colleen (Mark) Hegstrom. She is also survived by cherished grandchildren: Jeanna, Pete, Josh, Mike, Joe, Jaclyn, Todd, Chad, Nicole, Brian, Christine, Tara and Shari; 23 great-grand children, and 3 great-great-grand children. Mom was proud of her Polish heritage, her St. Paul east-side roots, and her long career at 3M, where she finally retired at the age of 77! She was the poster child for an active retirement: Mom loved golfing, line-dancing, darts, cards – you name it. She spent over 20 winters in Mesa, AZ, enjoying life with snowbird-friends from all over the country. She especially loved our family outings and celebrations, never turning down an invitation for a party, concert, birthday, or road trip. She was a devout Catholic and long-time member of St. Michael's Church in W. St. Paul. More than anything, she loved being a mom and grandma. Mom was a selfless and devoted mother, providing unwavering support and unconditional love to her lucky family. We will celebrate our mom's life with a 1-hour visitation at 10 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave. W. St. Paul, MN 55118. Our family would like to thank the compassionate caregivers at Southview Senior Living, Regions Hospital, Southview Acres TCU, and HealthPartners Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Church of St. Joseph and HealthPartners Hospice Hope Fund. "We love you, Mom ~ 143" www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020