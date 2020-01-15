Home

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:15 PM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Doug E. SIGVERTSEN

Doug E. SIGVERTSEN Obituary
Age 67, of Maplewood Passed away January 12, 2020. Preceeded in death by his parents Jene & Gloria. He is survived by his siblings: Lynn McCauley, Dean (Barri) Sigvertsen; two nieces Jenifer Joy, DeAnna and a great nephew Brayden. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care of his work family at Merrick, Inc. especially Andrea, Christina, Dede, and Liz along with the care of the Lindsay, Alexa & the staff of Living Well where he resided several years. A Graveside service will take place 2:15 PM Friday January 17, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020
