Age 67, of Maplewood Passed away January 12, 2020. Preceeded in death by his parents Jene & Gloria. He is survived by his siblings: Lynn McCauley, Dean (Barri) Sigvertsen; two nieces Jenifer Joy, DeAnna and a great nephew Brayden. The family would like to acknowledge the loving care of his work family at Merrick, Inc. especially Andrea, Christina, Dede, and Liz along with the care of the Lindsay, Alexa & the staff of Living Well where he resided several years. A Graveside service will take place 2:15 PM Friday January 17, 2020 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020