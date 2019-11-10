|
|
Attorney, of Excelsior Born August 5, 1938. Passed away on October 30, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Dale Reid and Jane Jarnagan Reid, brother, David, wife, Noreen and son-in-law, Scott DeLambo. A life-long resident of St. Paul, he attended St. Paul public schools and graduated from Macalester College and the University of Minnesota Law School. He practiced personal injury law until he retired in 1993. In 2013, he moved to Folkestone Senior Community, Wayzata, and in 2016 to Trouvaille Homes, formerly BeeHive Homes, Excelsior. He is survived by his children, Patricia Cassady, Sean Reid, Stacey DeLambo, two grandchildren, Spencer DeLambo and Sydney DeLambo and beloved friend, Barbara. Memorial Service will be 11AM, Thursday, November 21 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7110 France Ave . , Edina with visitation 1 hour before. Private interment at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, New Brighton. Memorials preferred to Macalester College, St. Paul, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019