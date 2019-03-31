|
|
Age 71, of Woodbury Passed away on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019. He was a kind and gentle soul who made friends with everyone who crossed his path. He loved his family and was passionate about golf. Preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Frances. Doug is survived by his wife, Jean, of 52 years; children, Rick, Lori (Charlie) Hanley, and Shelly (Jason) Helling; and grandchildren, Tony (Kait), Charlie, Ben, Megan, Kate, Carter and Blake; extended family and friends. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 4th at Wulff Funeral Home- Woodbury (2195 Woodlane Dr.). Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A special thank you to all Doug's family and friends for their overwhelming support throughout his illness. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019