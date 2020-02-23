Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944

Douglas Evans INGRAM

Douglas Evans INGRAM Obituary
Age 91 Of White Bear Lake Died peacefully with family by his side. Preceded in death by Herbert M. and Mayme Benda Ingram; sisters, Sally Pickl, Polly Zeman (Roy); and granddaughter, Briana L. Setterholm. Survived by wife of 69 years, Emmie Eibs Ingram; children, Michael D. Ingram (Pam), Jeffrey D. Ingram (Carol), Michelle D. Setterholm (Dale), Joseph D. Ingram (Kim); 11 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren. Memorial Service Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 PM at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake with visitation one hour before the service. Private Interment at Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials to White Bear Lake Chapter of Meals on Wheels can be made by mail: 2484 County Rd. F, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 or online at: meals-on-wheels.com/donate/donate-now/
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
