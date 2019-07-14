|
|
Age 93, of St. Paul Passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 Douglas is preceded by first wife, Ordell Wetherby; parents, Chester and Mildred; brothers, Edward, Willard, and Clyde; sister, Catherine. Douglas is survived by his wife, Theresa Bramstedt-Wetherby whom he spent 45 years with; children, Lori (Don) Murphy, Lynn (Jim) Kyne, Cherie (Jeff) Paulson, and Dawn (Tim) Bowman; grandchildren, Charlene, Josh, Shawn, Crystal (Justin), Stacy (Miguel), Ashley (Eric), Caleb (Therese), Rachel, Jarrod, Tommy (Bri), and Jemma; 13 great-grand-children; brother, Donald Wetherby; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all love and will miss him dearly. Douglas was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran who served in the South Pacific on the USS Bell (DD-587) a Fletcher Class Destroyer. Douglas was a graduate of Murray High School where he excelled as a drum major. He was a drummer in the Northernaires Drum & Bugle Corps, was on the American Legion Contest Supervisory Committee. He took great joy in judging both National and Non-National Drum and Bugle Corp contests and was a proud member of the Wetherby Judging Association, which he also helped found. He played with various bands throughout his life and was an original member of both The Lichtenstein Nine and the Bavarian Musikmeisters bands. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 17th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave. St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial directly to Cerenity Senior Care Center - Marian. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019