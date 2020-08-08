Age 70, of Minnetonka Peacefully passed away July 31, 2020. Preceded in death by his father, Gordon M. Davidson. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Jackie; his children Andy (Jenny), Emmy, and Matt (Naomi); and his two grandchildren Anna and Luke. His mother Jean (Nelson) Davidson, and siblings Lin (Charles) White and Brian (Hyunsook Lee). Private Mass of Christian Burial and Interment Friday, August 7, 2020. Memorials preferred to Struthers Parkinson's Center. Memorial Page: www.mykeeper.com/profile/DougDav
idson