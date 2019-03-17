|
Age 71 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away surrounded by his family March 14th, 2019 due to his battle with Multiple Sclerosis and complications with his heart. He was born October 07, 1947 in Watertown to Harold and Louise Hunziker. He married Marcia in 1969 where they moved to the twin cities, started a family, and began his employment with White Bear Body for 13 years. He retired after 20+ years working for the US Postal Service. Doug loved his family vacations up north fishing, watching the Vikings, and spending time with his family. Survived by the loves of his life, Marcia; daughters, Dawn (John), Alicia (Bob), Amberly (Dave); grandchildren, Johnny, Olivia, Abby, Jake, Garrett, Grayson, Logan; great-grandson, Brayden; sisters, Laura, Harriet, and Faye (Jim); brother-in-law, Randy; also many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Louise Hunziker; sister, Beverly Scharlau, in-laws, John and Lois Lievan; brother-in-law, Nicholas Berg; and nephew, Tony Scharlau. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for 4 PM Sunday, March 24th at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation from 2-4pm prior to the service. In appreciation of Doug's love for the MN Vikings as a 20-year season ticket holder, please feel free to wear your Vikings apparel. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019