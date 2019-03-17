Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas HUNZIKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Harold HUNZIKER


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Douglas Harold HUNZIKER Obituary
Age 71 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away surrounded by his family March 14th, 2019 due to his battle with Multiple Sclerosis and complications with his heart. He was born October 07, 1947 in Watertown to Harold and Louise Hunziker. He married Marcia in 1969 where they moved to the twin cities, started a family, and began his employment with White Bear Body for 13 years. He retired after 20+ years working for the US Postal Service. Doug loved his family vacations up north fishing, watching the Vikings, and spending time with his family. Survived by the loves of his life, Marcia; daughters, Dawn (John), Alicia (Bob), Amberly (Dave); grandchildren, Johnny, Olivia, Abby, Jake, Garrett, Grayson, Logan; great-grandson, Brayden; sisters, Laura, Harriet, and Faye (Jim); brother-in-law, Randy; also many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Louise Hunziker; sister, Beverly Scharlau, in-laws, John and Lois Lievan; brother-in-law, Nicholas Berg; and nephew, Tony Scharlau. A Celebration of Life Service is planned for 4 PM Sunday, March 24th at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation from 2-4pm prior to the service. In appreciation of Doug's love for the MN Vikings as a 20-year season ticket holder, please feel free to wear your Vikings apparel. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now