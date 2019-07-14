Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
FORT SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY
7601 34th Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Douglas K. SWANSON


1946 - 2019
Douglas K. SWANSON Obituary
Longtime resident of No. St. Paul Age 73 Douglas died in his home July 3, 2019. He was a teacher, youth hockey coach, and army vet who served in Korea 1970-1971, and was a fixture in the No. St. Paul parks and rec. dept. He was born in St. Paul, MN on 01/15/1946. He attended North High and graduated from the U of M with a degree in teaching. His youth hockey teams were a force to be reckoned with and they won multiple championships. He loved working with kids and would often talk about the players and games in great detail. He was very generous and doted on the children in the family, showing up with bags of gifts and a platter of jumbo shrimp and perhaps- to everyone's horror- a fruitcake! He was a great talker and could expound on many subjects. He is survived by four brothers Richard, Dean (Mary), Mark (Brenda) and Glen; former sister-in-law Pamela; and 8 nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. Graveside Service Tuesday (7/16) 10:00 AM Lane #5 at FORT SNELLING NATIONAL CEMETERY, 7601 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
