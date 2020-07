Age 63 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Services will be held at Brooks Funeral Home, 862 Concordia Ave St. Paul MN on Saturday, August 1st, 2020. The public viewing and walk through will begin at 10:30am ending at 12:30pm. The family service will begin at 1pm and will be available to the public via live stream on the Brooks Funeral Home website. Food will be served at 3pm at Newell Park Pavilion 900 Fairview St N. St. Paul.











