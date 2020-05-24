Was born September 15, 1950 in Monticello to Wilbur and Margret (Borchardt) Klemz. He graduated from Mounds View High School in 1968 and Anoka Technical School in 1970. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1971-1973. In 1974 he married Theresa Haneca and was divorced in 1982. He was an electrical draftsman for Ellerbee and Michaud Cooley Erickson and Associates where he retired as an Associate in 2013. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, world traveler, and charter member of Wolf Track Archery Club. He was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society since 1997, sang in 3 choruses and 2 quartets, and awarded Barbershopper of the Year in 2007. He also sang in several church choirs, lastly with Christ the King Lutheran Church in New Brighton. He married Nancy Elias in 2014. He died May 14, 2020 due to Covid-19, while in hospice care after a long battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his parents and survived by his 4 children, Amy Finka of Nashville, TN, Angela Klemz of Blaine, Allan Klemz of Blaine, Ann Millerbernd of Belcourt, ND, daughter-in-law Amanda Klemz of Blaine, son-in-law Ronald Millerbernd of Lexington, 8 grandchildren, 5 brothers, 4 sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, family, friends, and his wife Nancy of Shoreview. Private interment was May 19th at Morningside Memorial Gardens with a public memorial service to occur at a later date. Gearhart Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.









