Age 78 Passed away June 1, 2019 in Leesburg, Florida. Beloved husband of Connie Jean Schaaf. They shared 31 years of marriage together. Born in Eau Claire, WI, and preceded in death by his father and mother, Virgil and Gladys Schaaf, first wife Sharon and two sons Donald and Kevin Schaaf. Douglas was the part owner and operator of Virgil Schaaf Construction for 50+ years. Survived by wife, Connie, son Douglas A. Schaaf (Gretchen), stepsons Larry and Guy Williams, stepdaughter Deana Sparks (Lynn), 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. Private services will be held for immediate family in Eagan, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019