Age 51 Passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, surrounded by his family. Douglas was born January 19, 1968, in Austin, Minnesota. He graduated from Irondale High School and the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. Doug was employed at Upsher-Smith Lab oratories in Maple Grove for the past 24 years. He met his wife Lana there and worked alongside his brother David and his sister-in-law Diane. He held the position of Associate Vice President of National Accounts and was recognized with multiple awards, including the Upsher-Smith President's Club Award and Rep resentative of the Year from many of the companies he worked with. Doug was a trusted partner in the industry and earned these awards based on his integrity, sense of humor, approach ability and genuine care for the people he worked with. Doug was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Much of his outdoor time was spent hunting on his land in Wisconsin and fishing on the sandbar at the cabin on Whitefish Lake. Doug's favorite time, however, was at home with Lana and the children. He was very proud of them and loved them and his entire family fiercely. Doug was an amazing friend to many, and uniquely touched others' lives. He was strong, respectful, personable, and funny. Many of his friendships were lifelong. He loved his friends as fiercely as he did his family. Doug is survived by his wife Lana Marie; children Lizzie, Jack and Harrison; parents Thomas and Anne Zitnak; brother David (Diane) Zitnak; sister Julie (Michael) Connolly; nieces and nephews Benjamin and Kali Zitnak, Kieran and Shea Connolly, Carter, Charles and Ethan Heikkila; mother-in-law Phyll Thomton; sister-in-law Rachel Lynn; brother-in-law Brian Thomton (Lynn Verville); and aunts and uncles Jane and David Olson and Dennis and Susan Zitnak. Doug was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Verna Zitnak and Betty and Ray Wescott and his father-in-law Dale Thomton. The service for Douglas will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9300 Jason Ave. NE, Monticello, MN. Reverend Mark Marxhausen will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Coffee will follow the service, with a Celebration of Life following at Upsher-Smith Laboratories, 6701 Evenstad Drive, Maple Grove, MN at 1:00pm. Lunch will be served. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Becker. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019