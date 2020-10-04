1/
Douglas Paul MECHELKE
1966 - 2020
Age 54 Passed away on September 30, 2020 at Southview Acres in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was born on April 22, 1966, in Stillwater, MN. He was preceded in death by his father, David; nephew, Trinity (son of Dale and Lynette); and sister-in-law, Lynette. Douglas is survived by his mother, Donna; brothers, Dale (his son), Donald (his wife and 2 children); and sister, Debbie (her husband and 4 children). Visitation from 2-4 PM Wed. Oct. 7, 2020 at St. Lucas Community Church in Lake Elmo, MN.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
St. Lucas Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Cullen-Crea Funeral Home
307 South Arch Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017-1818
715-246-2667
