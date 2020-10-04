Age 54 Passed away on September 30, 2020 at Southview Acres in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was born on April 22, 1966, in Stillwater, MN. He was preceded in death by his father, David; nephew, Trinity (son of Dale and Lynette); and sister-in-law, Lynette. Douglas is survived by his mother, Donna; brothers, Dale (his son), Donald (his wife and 2 children); and sister, Debbie (her husband and 4 children). Visitation from 2-4 PM Wed. Oct. 7, 2020 at St. Lucas Community Church in Lake Elmo, MN. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com