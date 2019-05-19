|
Age 78, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on May 11, 2019. Douglas was born and raised in Lewiston, Maine to his parents, Joyce and Roland Tremblay. He graduated from University of New Hampshire and enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a Pilot from 1962 – 1967 and flew KC135 Refueler over Vietnam. In 1967 he joined Northwest Airlines (MSP) and then retired from Delta Airlines in 2000. Upon retirement, Douglas and his wife, Patricia, moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. In his free time Douglas enjoyed being an ABC bowler, golfer, hiker and poker player. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Joyce and Roland (Maine) and his first wife, Wendy (MN). Douglas is survived by his 3 children, Mike (Tina) of Ohio, Sean (Liz) of Minnesota and Pam of Minnesota; his wife of 26 years, Patricia Haggenmiller-Lavell and her 2 children, Tiffani of Minnesota and Sean (Barbara) of Minnesota and their 9 grandchildren. Douglas will be laid to rest in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019