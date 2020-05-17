1947 – 2020 On Friday, April 10, Doug passed away in St. Paul of natural causes. He was born in St. Paul and raised in New Brighton. He graduated from Mounds View High School and Augsburg College. Doug worked at Bowling Green State University as a residence advisor. Thereafter, he enlisted in the Navy and graduated from the Naval Officer Candidate School in 1982 and retired from the service with the rank of Lt. Commander in 1998. Doug then returned to Saint Paul and worked for the Metropolitan Transit Commission. Doug had a passion for photography. He always made sure to take a family photo of the Anderson clan at their annual Christmas Eve gathering. He also enjoyed music, especially during the Masses at the St. Paul Cathedral and St. Agnes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Quentin Anderson and Florence Larson Anderson and brother, Dale. Doug is survived by aunts, Elizabeth Skytte and Astrid Anderson, uncle Elwood Anderson and many cousins. Private interment at Hillside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store