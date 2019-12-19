|
Age 75, of Inver Grove Heights and formerly, South St. Paul, MN passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease on December 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Doug was born on January 26, 1944 in St. Paul, MN to Jacob and Wanda (Lencowski) Woog. Doug is survived by his loving wife, Janice (Bystrom) Woog; three children, Amy Woog Patnode (Tom), Steve Woog (Colene) and Daniel Woog, along with his eight grandchildren that he adored, Reegan, Ava, Elle, Allie, Olivia, Carlyn, Anna and Jake, sister Hedy Sue Woog and many relatives and special friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Wanda Woog and his sister Patricia Woog. Doug was an outstanding player for both his South St. Paul High School and Gopher Hockey teams. Doug was a teacher and Guidance Counselor at South St. Paul High School for 17 years. He coached all levels of hockey from the youth players attending his camps, at South St. Paul High School, with the 1984 Olympic Team and then as the Gopher Hockey coach for 14 years. After retiring from coaching, Doug continued working in the Gopher Athletic Department and as a TV commentator on the Gopher Hockey broadcasts. Doug treated everyone he encountered with respect, a warm smile, and he always had time for a conversation. He loved spending time with his entire family at the Woog cabin that has been in the family since 1934. He loved Jan's cooking and sitting on the dock watching the grandkids enjoying water activities. Doug also looked forward to his annual Canada fishing trip, that he went on for 40 consecutive summers with his sons and many of their close family friends and relatives. He looked forward to going to lunch with his buddies on a regular basis and all of the donuts they would bring him. And, what he loved more than anything was teaching and coaching kids of all ages on the ice, especially his grandkids and their teammates. Doug garnered many honors and awards throughout his lifetime, but the one he was most touched by occurred in 2016, when the former Wakota Arena was dedicated and renamed as Doug Woog Arena. The family would like to thank all of the caring and compassionate staff at The Moments of Lakeville, the wonderful people at Minnesota Hospice and daughter-in-law, Colene, who managed much of Doug's healthcare throughout his journey with Parkinson's. A "Celebration of Life" public gathering will be held at South St. Paul High School on Sunday, December 29th from 11:00 am-2:00 pm. All are welcome, including kids and families. The hockey community, including all Woog Camp kids are encouraged to wear their hockey jersey and join the family in celebrating Doug's life. There will be an informal program and sharing of stories and "Woogisms" at 1:00 pm. A special gathering for family and friends will be held at Southview Country from 4:00-7:00 pm on December 29th. No flowers, please. Memorial donations may be directed to the Inver Grove Heights B.E.S.T. Foundation, the South St. Paul Educational Foundation, the Doug Woog Scholarship/Golden Gopher Fund or Minnesota Hospice in Lakeville. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019