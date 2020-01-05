Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
DREW Mildred A. (Bender) ABBOTT

Passed away peacefully Dec. 28, 2019 Age 90 of St. Paul Survived by husband of 22 years, Richard; children, Kitty, Mary, Bob, Carole, Barbara, Tom, Susan, David, & Christine; grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Elsie Schiermeister. Memorial Visitation Monday (January 6, 2020) from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at SANDBERG FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Private Family Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
