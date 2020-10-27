Left us on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Drew is preceded in death by his brother, Roger; mother, Darla; and grandparents, Peter and Virginia Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Leiann and their two daughters, Natalie (5) and Elin (3); father, John Thompson; brothers, Patrick (Elizabeth), Eric Throndsen (Nicki) and Neil Throndsen (Annie); sister, Kate (Matt); grandparents, Sonja and Jim Flynn, and many aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Drew's life will be held Thursday, October 29th from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM at Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove.