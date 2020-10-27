1/1
Drew Steven THOMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Drew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Left us on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Drew is preceded in death by his brother, Roger; mother, Darla; and grandparents, Peter and Virginia Thompson. He is survived by his wife, Leiann and their two daughters, Natalie (5) and Elin (3); father, John Thompson; brothers, Patrick (Elizabeth), Eric Throndsen (Nicki) and Neil Throndsen (Annie); sister, Kate (Matt); grandparents, Sonja and Jim Flynn, and many aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Drew's life will be held Thursday, October 29th from 2:00 PM-5:00 PM at Kok Funeral Home, Cottage Grove.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved