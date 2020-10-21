Age 21 Of Saint Paul Passed away unexpectedly on October 17, 2020. Survived by mother, Vanessa (James); father, Neal; brother, Benny; aunt, Shannon; step-mother, Jessica; grandparents; godparents; many aunts, uncles, beloved cousins and countless friends. Drue's smile could outshine the sun and her presence will be greatly missed. We are grateful for the 21 years we got to spend with her and we can rest assured that she is now with Jesus. In lieu of flowers please donate to her go-fund-me, Drue Ardyn Isaac. A walk-through Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2-4pm at BRADSHAW, 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear. A live stream of the Private Services will be available on Drue's obituary page on the Bradshaw website on Saturday October 24th at 12:30pm. 651-407-8300