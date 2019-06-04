|
Age 74, of New Brighton, MN Lost his battle with cancer June 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents, Chester and Rose; sister, Phyllis; and grandson, Jonathan. Duane is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary (Voigt), whom he met during Junior High in Eagle Grove, IA. Together they raised two sons, Christian (Michelle) and Nicholas (Jeanine); three grandchildren, Jonathan, Audrey, and Alexander. Duane and Mary traveled and proudly supported their children and grand children in sporting events throughout the country. Duane graduated from Iowa State University in 1967 and earned his Masters in Agricultural Economics in 1969. He had been involved in the business world for over 40 years and at the end of 2003 he completed a 33 year career at Land O' Lakes Inc. of Minneapolis, MN. He served as vice president until 1993 at which time he was named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this position he was in charge of all day-by-day operations of the foods and agricultural operations of the Company, both domestically and internationally. After retiring, he started a business consulting company working with leaders of agricultural co-operatives, investing in Costa Rica real estate and growing his Iowa farm operation. One of his greatest high lights was being a grandparent; a role he cherished from 1988 until the day he died. During his career he also served on the board of directors of several companies and non-profits (SAVE, Iowa State Alumni Association, Unity Hospital, Church Council President of St. Olaf Lutheran in Ft. Dodge, IA, and Board Member of St. Phillips Lutheran Church, Fridley, MN). He was honored by Iowa State University for his professional accomplishments and the United States Senate also cited Duane for his contribution to American agriculture. A visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Highway 65 NE - Fridley, on Wednesday, June 5 from 5:00 - 7:00pm. A funeral will follow on Thursday, June 6 at 11:00am with a visitation one hour prior at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1900 7th St. NW., New Brighton, MN. Interment on Saturday, June 08 at the Colfax Cemetery in Colfax, IA at 11:30am.
Published in Pioneer Press from June 4 to June 5, 2019