Age 91 Of North St. Paul Born May 30, 1928 and passed away peacefully May 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by sister Bev Stormo & daughter-in-law Vicki. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, JoAnne; children Jeff, Steve, Joe, Tim (Deb) & Chris (Marissa); grandchildren Derik (Hannah), Paige (Jeremy) Prince, Tyra, Jett, Brittany, Kimberly, Danielle, Cody & Josh. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (6/6) 1:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Special thanks to HealthEast Hospice, especially Carla & Julie, for their care. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019