Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
2600 N. Margaret St
North St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane (Andy) ANDERSON


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Duane (Andy) ANDERSON Obituary
Age 91 Of North St. Paul Born May 30, 1928 and passed away peacefully May 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by sister Bev Stormo & daughter-in-law Vicki. Survived by loving wife of 60 years, JoAnne; children Jeff, Steve, Joe, Tim (Deb) & Chris (Marissa); grandchildren Derik (Hannah), Paige (Jeremy) Prince, Tyra, Jett, Brittany, Kimberly, Danielle, Cody & Josh. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Thursday (6/6) 1:00 PM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery. Special thanks to HealthEast Hospice, especially Carla & Julie, for their care. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now