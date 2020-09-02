1/1
Duane BENNETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 68, of Apple Valley, MN Duane went home to his heavenly Father on August 28, 2018 due to complications from Parkinson's. Preceded in death by parents Ken and Marilyn Bennett, survived by his loving wife, Patty, son Jacob (Dena), daughter Janelle (Dan) Dieleman, granddaughter Harper, daughter Jodelle (Pat) Murphy, granddaughter Avery, brother Dale (Claudia), and sister Dianne (Jim) Pike. Duane graduated from Edina High School and Bethel University. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Duane loved interacting with people, both in his sales career and in personal relationships. His quick wit lightened the spirits of many. He especially loved kids and worked with them in various children's ministries. Duane enjoyed many hobbies including flying airplanes, playing guitar and photography. He also enjoyed teaching English through Somali Adult Literacy Training (SALT), a program of Arrive Ministries for refugees settling in the Twin Cities. A memorial service will be Saturday, Sept. 5, at 11:00 a.m. at South Suburban Evangelical Free Church in Apple Valley. The service will be followed by an outdoor visitation and lunch. In Duane's memory, the family requests memorial donations be made to the SALT ministry: https://bit.ly/ 2QD7OZj. Under "Fund," choose the designation "SALT – Petersen."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
South Suburban Evangelical Free Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved