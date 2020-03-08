|
Age 81 of Lake Elmo Passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's/ Lewy Body Dementia. He leaves behind his beloved wife of fifty eight years, Kathleen (Kitty) Peulen Roettger; three sons, Scott (Linda), Gregory (Jennifer), Michael (Dawn); eight grandchildren; a brother, Roger; and extended family members and friends. He was a graduate of Stillwater High School, a Navy Sea Bee, and worked for 3M Company in Division Engineering until his retirement in 1996. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and hiking. At home, he and Kitty tended a beautiful garden with loving care. In retirement, he traveled with family and friends and was active in Habitat for Humanity. He adored his grandchildren and attended many of their sporting events and activities in Minnesota and California. His greatest gifts were his love for his family and passing on the values of hard work, integrity, and honesty to his sons. A celebration of Dewey's life will take place in the Spring with details to follow. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020