Age 85 of Prescott, WI Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his daughter Lori's home on July 7, 2020. Duane was born February 6, 1935 in Trimbelle Township to Henry and Regina (Yanisch) Huppert. He graduated from Prescott High School. On October 21, 1956, Duane was united in marriage to Charlotte Rice. Their marriage was blessed with 3 daughters, Pamela, Lorilee and Cheryl. Duane began farming at a young age, and remained a farmer at heart for a lifetime. He worked as a truck driver for Hamms Brewery for many years until his retirement in 1995. He took great pride in his vehicles, and was a longstanding customer with Cernohous Chevrolet, purchasing over 39 trucks throughout his lifetime. He taught many of his grandchildren how to drive with his Duane Huppert School of Driving. Duane had a dry sense of humor which brought smiles and laughter to those around him. He had a generous heart and was willing to help anyone in need. Duane was devoted in his faith, and a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish in Prescott. Duane will remain in the hearts of his daughters, Pamela Kay (Thomas) Treffehn of The Villages, FL, Lorilee (Mark) Faymoville of Baldwin, WI and Cheryl Brekken of Bay City; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grand children; brothers, Raymond (Darlyne) Huppert, Allen (Shari) Huppert and Darwin (Lois) Huppert; sisters, Marlys Hartmann, Delores (LaVerne) Kusilek, Henrietta Jansa and Marylee (Rick) Trok. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; son-in-law, Mark Anderson; and his parents, Henry and Regina Huppert. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Mary's Big River Catholic Church, W10137 570th Ave., River Falls, with his grandson, Fr. Jake Anderson officiating. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Old Ptacek's Event Center. The family wishes to thank Adoray Hospice, nurses Lisa and Cate for their loving care and quick response. O'Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of Prescott (715) 262-5404









