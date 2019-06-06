|
Age 72, of Sarona, WI Formerly of Afton, MN Passed away unexpectedly, after a brief illness, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI. A funeral service will be held for Duane on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at The Spooner Funeral Home in Spooner, WI with Pastor Ralph Thompson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Military honors will be held at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to The Spooner Funeral Home. www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 6, 2019