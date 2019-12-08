|
|
Age 85, of Farmington Passed away on December 4, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Donna (Errington) and baby granddaughter. Survived by daughters, Vickie (Jim) Switzer, Beckie (Steve) Duff, Laurie (Dave) Johnson and son, Aaron (Julie) Ehlers; loving grandfather to Matthew, Thomas, Hunter, and Mackenzie; also survived by sister, Georgie (Elwyn) Juenke. Memorial service 11 AM Sat., Dec. 14 at Faith Church, 710 8th St., Farmington. Gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019