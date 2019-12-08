Home

White Funeral Home
901 3rd Street
Farmington, MN 55024
651-463-7374
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Church
710 8th St.,
Farmington, MN
Duane "Buzz" EHLERS

Age 85, of Farmington Passed away on December 4, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Donna (Errington) and baby granddaughter. Survived by daughters, Vickie (Jim) Switzer, Beckie (Steve) Duff, Laurie (Dave) Johnson and son, Aaron (Julie) Ehlers; loving grandfather to Matthew, Thomas, Hunter, and Mackenzie; also survived by sister, Georgie (Elwyn) Juenke. Memorial service 11 AM Sat., Dec. 14 at Faith Church, 710 8th St., Farmington. Gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
