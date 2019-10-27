Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
King of Kings
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
King of Kings
2330 Dale Street N
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane GEARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Duane GEARY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Duane GEARY Obituary
Passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home at the age of eighty one. He was a graduate of Concordia University, St. Paul, Minnesota and Concordia Seminary, Springfield, Illinois. He leaves behind his wife Clara of fifty-four years, sons Richard and Peter, daughter Rachel, thirteen grandchildren, nine great grands and a host of family and friends. Funeral Service Fri., Nov. 1 at 11:00 a.m., visitation at 10:00. King of Kings, 2330 Dale Street N., Roseville, MN 55113. Interment Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.