Passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home at the age of eighty one. He was a graduate of Concordia University, St. Paul, Minnesota and Concordia Seminary, Springfield, Illinois. He leaves behind his wife Clara of fifty-four years, sons Richard and Peter, daughter Rachel, thirteen grandchildren, nine great grands and a host of family and friends. Funeral Service Fri., Nov. 1 at 11:00 a.m., visitation at 10:00. King of Kings, 2330 Dale Street N., Roseville, MN 55113. Interment Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019